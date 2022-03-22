हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
crime

National Commission for Women sends fact-finding team to Rajasthan for Dholpur gangrape case

The team will meet the victim and her family in Rajasthan's Dholpur and will hold a meeting with the concerned SHO, SP and Investigating Officer in the alleged gang rape case.

National Commission for Women sends fact-finding team to Rajasthan for Dholpur gangrape case
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women sent a three-member fact-finding team to Rajasthan's Dholpur where a 26-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her children and husband on Tuesday (March 22).
The team will meet the victim and her family and will hold a meeting with the concerned SHO, SP and Investigating Officer in the case.

However, Shivraj Meena, Superintendent of Police, Dholpur on Monday (March 21), denied the incident of alleged gang rape of a 26-year-old woman and said it was a case of assault. After the ongoing investigation for three days on the incident of "gang rape" of the 26-year-old woman, the SP said, "Every aspect of the case was thoroughly investigated by recording the statements of 164 persons. Investigation revealed that there was no incident of gang rape with the victim."

However, the SP has admitted to an assault on the woman. He stated, "Investigation revealed that on March 15, six people of the village had beaten up the woman. After this, the woman filed a case of gang rape. The accused who assaulted the woman have been identified. " 

Earlier an FIR was registered against unidentified people for allegedly gang-raping a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of her children and husband in Dholpur district.

(With ANI inputs)

