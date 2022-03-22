National Commission for Women sends fact-finding team to Rajasthan for Dholpur gangrape case

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women sent a three-member fact-finding team to Rajasthan's Dholpur where a 26-year-old woman was reportedly gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her children and husband on Tuesday (March 22).

The team will meet the victim and her family and will hold a meeting with the concerned SHO, SP and Investigating Officer in the case.

@NCWIndia has sent a fact-finding team to Rajasthan where a 26 yr old woman was gang-raped on gunpoint. NCW’s 3-member team will meet the victim & her family & the concerned police officers to inquire about the investigation conducted in the matter. @sharmarekha https://t.co/yk1c9LjBrF — NCW (@NCWIndia) March 22, 2022

However, Shivraj Meena, Superintendent of Police, Dholpur on Monday (March 21), denied the incident of alleged gang rape of a 26-year-old woman and said it was a case of assault. After the ongoing investigation for three days on the incident of "gang rape" of the 26-year-old woman, the SP said, "Every aspect of the case was thoroughly investigated by recording the statements of 164 persons. Investigation revealed that there was no incident of gang rape with the victim."

However, the SP has admitted to an assault on the woman. He stated, "Investigation revealed that on March 15, six people of the village had beaten up the woman. After this, the woman filed a case of gang rape. The accused who assaulted the woman have been identified. "

Earlier an FIR was registered against unidentified people for allegedly gang-raping a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of her children and husband in Dholpur district.

(With ANI inputs)

