National Conference Of WHRPC Concludes In Delhi With Pledge To Uphold Human Rights

The national conference of the World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC), dedicated to the protection of human rights, awarded honorary doctorates to personalities who have made significant contributions in various fields. In a recently held ceremony, contributors from different fields were awarded honorary doctorates for their outstanding contributions in the fields of human rights, science, humanities, sports and business etc.

Bollywood star Govinda, who was specially present in the program, praised the contribution of respected personalities and described their work related to social service as not only necessary but most important as well. Govinda said that it is important to encourage people working selflessly for the society and WHRPC is doing this very well.

Special guests of the program, BJP General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam and NCP General Secretary and National Spokesperson Brijmohan Srivastava congratulated the awardees and appreciated their contribution to the society. Former cricketer Madan Lal said that identifying and honoring people working for the country and society is a big and challenging task in itself and for this WHRPC and the team associated with this organization certainly deserve a praise.

WHRPC President Dr. Tapan Kumar Routray said that the international organization World Human Rights Protection Commission also works to unite the general public, teachers, organizations and government bodies to adopt human rights and promote them around the world. Dr. Tapan said that the purpose of organizing such programs is to expand, promote and spread the topics related to human rights protection so that more and more people around the world can understand the issues related to human rights.