हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference will sweep polls in Jammu and Kashmir if done in fair manner: Farooq Abdullah

Speaking at the parliamentary outreach programme for strengthening Parliamentary Raj Institutions (PRIs), Abdullah said he regretted not participating in the panchayat elections held in 2018.

National Conference will sweep polls in Jammu and Kashmir if done in fair manner: Farooq Abdullah
File Photo

Srinagar: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday (August 31) said that his party would win polls in Jammu and Kashmir if they are conducted in a fair manner.

“I am telling with full authority that we will sweep the elections and our party will be largest in coming elections,” Abdullah said at a function at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

Speaking at the parliamentary outreach programme for strengthening Parliamentary Raj Institutions (PRIs), Abdullah said he regretted not participating in the panchayat elections held in 2018.

National Conference also boycotted BDC polls which were held after the abrogation of Article 370.

The former chief minister alleged that officers in Kashmir aren’t attending to public grievances and not picking up calls.

“I’m telling them time is coming when there will be a government and they will be held answerable for such actions.”

On the recent development in Afghanistan with the Taliban taking over administration, Abdullah said he wasn’t sure which country would be impacted the most – the US or Russia or China.

He added that “all our neighbours are in distress be it Pakistan, China, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives or Russia”.

When asked if there is any change in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, he said, “You people can judge yourself if there is any betterment or not. If I say anything they will say I said it because I am in opposition.”

On recent attacks on panchayat members in the union territory including the killing of several BJP leaders, Abdullah said that it was the responsibility of the administration to provie security to those people. 

Also Read: PAGD holds meeting without getting permission, discusses restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirFarooq AbdullahNational Conferencearticle 370
Next
Story

CM Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP’s Ashirvad yatras amid third COVID wave threat in Maharashtra

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Bolivian couple wed atop majestic Illimani mountain