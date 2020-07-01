National Doctor's Day: PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah salute doctors and express gratitude

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday saluted doctors on the occasion of National Doctor's Day. Several other leaders also expressed gratitude to the doctors who have become the frontline workers risking their lives during the coronavirus COVOD-19 pandemic. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister tweeted, "India salutes our doctors- exceptional caregivers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19.”

India celebrates National Doctor's Day on July 1 every year, on this day doctors across the country are honoured for their relentless service. This day is like a tribute to all medical and healthcare professionals who have attended to patients and did their bit for the society irrespective of all odds.

AIIMS Delhi gave a gift to the patients infected with the coronavirus. AIIMS in collaboration with All India Medical Institute has created an app that will connect the plasma donor to the critical patients to take plasma when needed.

On Doctor's Day, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Best wishes to all doctors on Doctors Day. We express our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism and sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah through a tweet has expressed gratitude and thanks to India's brave doctors who have been leading the battle from the forefront against COVID-19. The Union Home Minister emphasised that their utmost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy in these challenging times is truly exceptional.

The Union Minister added that the nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice. He also said that the government led by PM Modi stands firmly with our doctors who are selflessly working round the clock to serve humanity. He also prayed for the health and safety of the valiant corona warriors of our country. The Union Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the family members of doctors who are giving full cooperation and moral support to them in such testing times.

On this day, SRL Diagnostics Medico-Marketing Head, Dr Deepti Nariani, said, “A healthy immune system can lessen the risks of infections or diseases. In order to build a healthy immune system, it is important to adopt healthy habits, such as having a balanced diet, exercising and getting enough sleep.”

“We are ensuring training and re-training of our staff to ensure all safety precautions are undertaken. These relate to the use of protective gear, disposal, sample collection and ensure accurate testing, the safety of patients and employees,” according to at SRL Diagnostics Director Lab Operations and Chief Histopathologist Dr Prabal Deb.

"Being a doctor is never easy, more than just a degree it also requires patience and persistence. I would like to appreciate and show my gratitude to all the doctors, technicians, phlebotomists, riders, and other medical staff, who rose to the occasion and are fighting the battle to overcome the current crisis,” said Dr Anurag Bansal, Technical Head for North and East India and Lab Operations Director for Gurgaon Clinical Reference Laboratory, SRL Ltd.

The National Doctor's Day is celebrated in the memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a former Chief Minister of West Bengal and a well-known physician. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years. Dr Roy was honoured with the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961. In 1991, India started celebrating the National Doctor's Day in honour of Dr Roy as a great physician.

Though Doctor’s Day is observed on different dates across the world, in the United States, it is observed on March 30, on August 23 in Iran and in Cuba on December 3. While this year, due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, it has been particularly hard on medical professionals. The hard work and dedication of the doctors since the start of the pandemic has been praiseworthy.