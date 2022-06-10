New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (June 10) issued a fresh summon to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal, PTI reported. This comes after Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of her questioning by the agency on June 8.

Congress had said on June 2 that Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for the coronavirus. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said, "Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19. She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is."

On Thursday, citing health reasons, Sonia Gandhi had sought a 3-week extension from the ED. Gandhi had approached the ED as she was still positive for the coronavirus, ANI reported. "She is improving but is still COVID positive and doctors have instructed her to take rest. The medical reports of June 2 and June 7 have also been sent to the ED and three-week time has been sought while the leader is yet to get a reply on it and to get a fresh date for the appearance," sources told the news agency.

Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will appear for questioning before the ED on Monday (June 13). The Congress has cried foul over the summons issued to the Gandhis and the alleged that it is a "political vendetta". The grand old party has decided that all its top leaders and MPs would stage a "satyagraha" and take out a protest march to the ED headquarters in Delhi on the day when the Wayanad MP has to appear before the central agency.

The Gandhis have to appear before the ED for questioning into the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

