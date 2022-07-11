New Delhi: Further tightening the noose against the Gandhis, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now asked interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to depose before it on July 21 for questioning in connection with the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case.

Sonia Gandhi was earlier issued a second notice for June 23 by the central agency, but the 75-year-old Congress leader could not keep the date as she was "strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid-19 and a lung infection".

The ailing interim Congress chief had sought to postpone the summons by four weeks and hence, she has been asked to depose before the agency on July 21, the officials said. The Congress president was first issued the notice for an appearance on June 8 but after she reported positive for Covid, the summons for June 23 were issued.

Sonia Gandhi's son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been questioned by the agency in the case for over 50 hours in sessions spread across five days.

The ED probe against the Gandhis pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

The central agency had earlier questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.