हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Science Day

National Science Day: PM Modi urges families to develop a scientific temperament in kids

"Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress," PM Modi said. 

National Science Day: PM Modi urges families to develop a scientific temperament in kids
File Photo

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Science Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 28, 2022) greeted scientists and science enthusiasts and called for reaffirming commitment towards leveraging the power of science for human progress.

This day, notably, commemorates the discovery of the 'Raman effect', for which Indian physicist CV Raman had won the Nobel Prize.

"National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress," the prime minister tweeted. 

PM Modi also shared a clip from his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday in which he is heard talking about the National Science Day and urging families to make efforts to develop a scientific temperament in their children.

"Friends, technology has secured an important place in our lives in the realm of ease and simplicity. Which technology is good and what is the better use of that technology, we are well acquainted with all these subjects. But, it is also true that the basis of that technology, the underlying science is something that we neglect in conveying to the children of our family. On this Science Day, I urge all the families to definitely start with small efforts to develop a scientific temperament in their children," he had said.

"Now, for example – poor vision... after wearing glasses, vision improves with clarity... children can easily be explained on the science behind it. It’s not that one should restrict oneself to just looking at the glasses and enjoying," PM had said while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Science DayNarendra ModiPM Narendra ModiPM ModiCV Raman
Next
Story

India's daily Covid-19 cases drop below 10,000, 119 deaths recorded in last 24 hours

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Discussion on the World War at UNGA today