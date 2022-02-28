National Science Day: PM Modi urges families to develop a scientific temperament in kids

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Science Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 28, 2022) greeted scientists and science enthusiasts and called for reaffirming commitment towards leveraging the power of science for human progress.

This day, notably, commemorates the discovery of the 'Raman effect', for which Indian physicist CV Raman had won the Nobel Prize.

"National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress," the prime minister tweeted.

PM Modi also shared a clip from his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday in which he is heard talking about the National Science Day and urging families to make efforts to develop a scientific temperament in their children.

"Friends, technology has secured an important place in our lives in the realm of ease and simplicity. Which technology is good and what is the better use of that technology, we are well acquainted with all these subjects. But, it is also true that the basis of that technology, the underlying science is something that we neglect in conveying to the children of our family. On this Science Day, I urge all the families to definitely start with small efforts to develop a scientific temperament in their children," he had said.

National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress. Here is what I had said during #MannKiBaat yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gEM2yFUSJI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2022

"Now, for example – poor vision... after wearing glasses, vision improves with clarity... children can easily be explained on the science behind it. It’s not that one should restrict oneself to just looking at the glasses and enjoying," PM had said while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme.

