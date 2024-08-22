On August 23, 2023, India achieved a significant milestone in space exploration by becoming the first nation to land a mission near the Moon's South Pole with its Chandrayaan-3 robotic spacecraft. As the nation marks the first anniversary of this achievement on August 23, 2024, designated as National Space Day, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to unveil the detailed findings and scientific discoveries made by Chandrayaan-3 during its mission.

What Did ISRO Find On Moon?

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover conducted several in-situ experiments during their 10-day mission on the lunar surface. These experiments yielded some intriguing preliminary findings.

Drastic Temperature Variations

ISRO revealed that at the lunar surface near the South Pole, temperatures were recorded at 50 degrees Celsius. However, just 10 centimeters beneath the surface, temperatures dropped sharply to -10 degrees Celsius. This discovery highlights the stark contrasts in temperature over a very short depth.

This temperature study was conducted using the Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) probe during the lunar day, when sunlight was available. The nighttime temperatures on the Moon could be even more extreme, especially near the poles.

Detection of a 'Moonquake'

Another fascinating discovery was made by the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on the Vikram lander. ILSA is the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument deployed on the Moon. It recorded vibrations caused by the movements of the Pragyan rover and other payloads. More intriguingly, ILSA also detected what is suspected to be a 'moonquake,' providing valuable data on lunar seismic activity.

Elemental Composition of Lunar Soil

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument on the Pragyan rover made a groundbreaking discovery by performing the first-ever in-situ measurements of the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the South Pole. These measurements confirmed the presence of sulfur, a significant finding that adds to our understanding of the Moon's composition.

LIBS works by directing high-energy laser pulses onto the lunar soil, creating a plasma that emits light. This light is then analyzed to determine the material's elemental composition. ISRO's initial analyses also identified the presence of aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, and titanium on the lunar surface. Further investigations revealed manganese, silicon, and oxygen, with ongoing studies to confirm the presence of hydrogen.\

The Vikram Lander's Successful Hop Test

In a demonstration of the mission's technological prowess, ISRO successfully conducted a hop test with the Vikram lander. After its initial landing, the lander was commanded to re-fire its engines and perform a controlled hop, elevating itself by about 40 centimetres and landing safely 30-40 centimetres away from its original position. This manoeuvre, akin to a jump, is a crucial step towards future lunar missions, including potential sample return and human missions.

The hop test demonstrated the lander's ability to take off, hover, and land smoothly on the Moon's uneven and dusty terrain, which poses significant challenges.

As ISRO prepares to reveal the full extent of Chandrayaan-3's discoveries on National Space Day, these preliminary findings offer a glimpse into the mission's success and its contributions to lunar science.