Nationwide emergency mock drills from Tuesday - India's Covid response begins

NEW DELHI: In view of an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries, the Government of India has begun preparations to tackle the coronavirus threat by taking a slew of measures including mock drills in hospitals from Tuesday and approval to Covid nasal vaccine. According to the Union Health Ministry, an emergency response mock drill will be conducted at hospitals across the country from December 27 in view of a spike in Covid cases in some countries.

A mock drill for emergency response to deal with #COVID19 cases will be conducted in hospitals across the country on Tuesday, 27th December. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also visit a government hospital for the mock drill: Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

The Union Health Ministry sources said that fresh guidelines are being prepared for Christmas and New Year revelry.

Among other measures, the Health Ministry sources said that Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Centre for inclusion in the vaccination programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age. Those who have taken Covishield and Covaxin can take the nasal vaccine as a heterologous booster dose.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening, sources said. The nasal vaccine - BBV154 - received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a booster dose.

Govt of India approves Nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster & will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in #COVID19 vaccination program from today: Official Sources pic.twitter.com/eaxVoX2Hp9 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet with health ministers of states and Union Territories over rising Covid cases in some parts of the world. The meeting will be held via video conferencing at 3 pm today.

The Centre has also issued guidelines for international arrivals, to come into force from tomorrow. All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination in their country, it said.

Use of masks, and social distancing, will be required in flight and at entry and exit points of airports. Passengers with symptoms will be isolated and segregated from other passengers and shifted to an isolation facility for follow-up treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and the country’s preparedness to tackle the deadly infection after four cases of the Omicron sub-variant driving a massive China surge were found in the country.

In view of the Covid spike in China, the Centre has already started random testing of visitors from abroad. Government sources said that the infrastructure for quarantine and testing is likely to be re-established in the next seven days.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the Centre is monitoring the global COVID situation and taking all necessary preventive measures to tackle the threat. He added that the states have been told to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha MPs that the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses a threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country.

The Minister said India has been reporting 153 new cases on average every day as against 5.87 lakh on a daily basis across the world. "In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within the community on adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour which includes the use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing," he said.

Mandaviya said states have been advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures.

He said states have also been advised to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for the timely detection of newer variants if any. Mandaviya said states should ensure the coverage of COVID-19 vaccine's precaution doses are increased and awareness about them raised.

The Minister said two per cent random sampling of all international passengers has already started from Thursday at all international airports to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country.

The unexpected rise of Covid-19 instances has prompted these decisions, which were taken in reaction to the situation in China, South Korea, Brazil, France, Japan, and the United States of America.