Nationwide rollout of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission by PM Narendra Modi on September 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (on September 27, 2021) will announce the nationwide rollout of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), which has been renamed as Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM).

The officials on Wednesday said that Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission supports Universal Health Coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable and safe manner through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services.

According to the officials, the digital health ID provided to people under the PM-DHM will contain all the health records of the citizen. This ID will be created with details like Aadhar and mobile number and will be unique for each individual.

The officials also added that PM-DHM is currently in its pilot phase across the union territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

"The primary aim of this mission is to enhance the efficiency of the healthcare system in India. The National Digital Health ecosystem will be a one-stop solution for the healthcare needs of the common man. The difficulty of maintaining long trails of paper-based health records, or standing in long queues at health facilities, etc. will no longer be a burden in this digitally-driven ecosystem,” an official said

"Besides, there will be continuity of treatment without any hassle as access to health records will be just a click away for doctors once given consent by the patient. To sum up, this initiative will revolutionise the delivery of high-quality services to patients by making healthcare providers more accessible and accountable," he added.

The national rollout of the ''Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission'' (PM-DHM) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will happen on September 27, the officials revealed.

