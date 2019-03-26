Naval corvette INS Kadmatt reaches Langkawi for LIMA 2019

New Delhi: Indian Navy's front-line anti-submarine warfare (ASW) corvette INS Kadmatt reached Malaysia's island city Langkawi on Monday. The warship is on a seven-day official visit and will take part in the 15th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA-19).

#LIMA2019 INS Kadmatt an indigenous Anti Submarine Warfare corvette reaches Lagkawi Malaysia for Lagkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 pic.twitter.com/Ydn2mXKT4h — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 25, 2019

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, the next chief of naval staff, will also attend several events in the LIMA 2019. INS Kadmatt will participate in joint sea exercises with 29 other navies and the International Fleet Review (IFR) by the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Indigenously-built INS Kadmatt is the second ship of Project 28 (P28) class Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Corvettes and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in January 2016. The ship has a multitude of networks such as Total Atmospheric Control System (TACS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Battle Damage Control System (BDCS) and Personnel Locator System (PLS) to provide a contemporary and process oriented System of Systems for optimal functioning of the warships, said the Indian Navy.