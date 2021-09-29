Navjot Sidhu gets two-day ultimatum to reconsider resignation: Sources

New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh has been given an ultimatum of two days to reconsider his decision to resign as the party’s Punjab chief.

According to sources, the party high command has asked Sidhu to make a final call within the given time, after which it would appoint a new state chief of the party.

The sources also said that senior leader Sunil Jakhar is one of the frontrunners for the post. He is also the favoured choice of former CM Amarinder Singh who resigned under pressure from the high command.

Meanwhile, Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi fueling speculations of him joining the BJP.

