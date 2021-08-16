Navjot Singh Sidhu appoints Pargat Singh as PPCC general secretary amid tussle with CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday (August 16) appointed Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary (Organisation). The announcement of Singh's appointment comes days after Sidhu appointed four advisors.

Former hockey captain-turned-politician Pargat Singh, who is considered a close confidant of Sidhu, was earlier associated with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which he quit to join the Congress.

Singh had joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal.

A circular issued by Sidhu stated, "With the approval of Hon`ble Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) Sh KC Venugopal and Punjab Congress in-charge Sh. Harish Rawat, I hereby appoint S. Pargat Singh as PPCC General Secretary (Organisation) with immediate effect."

On August 11, the Punjab Congress chief appointed Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh, former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa, social activist Pyare Lal Garg and a retired government teacher Malwinder Singh Mali as his advisors. However, Mustafa, husband of Cabinet minister Razia Sultana, declined to accept the offer.

Earlier on Sunday, the tensions in Congress` Punjab unit spilled over to Independence Day celebration as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu held separate functions.

While the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag at a ceremony in Amritsar, the Punjab Congress president was present at an event in Chandigarh. This comes just days after the Punjab CM on August 11 raised his concerns in front of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi regarding the recent statements made by PPCC Chief Sidhu after his appointment to the post.

Notably, Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year.

(With Agency Inputs)

