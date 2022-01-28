‘Navjot Singh Sidhu is a failed model’: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia hits out at Punjab Congress chief

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday (January 28) held a door-to-door in Punjab’s Amritsar East after filing nomination from the seat.

Hitting out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is also contesting from Amritsar East, Majithia called him a “failed model.”

The SAD leader attacked Sidhu for his CM aspirations. “There's no development here (Amritsar East). If CM Channi won't make him (Sidhu) the CM, he can even go to Pakistan to become head of Pakistan Muslim League. People are exposing his models. If he can't be of his own mother how will he be yours (public),” ANI quoted Majithia as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab government not to take any coercive action against Majithia till January 31. The SAD leader had approached the top court for anticipatory bail. Majithia is facing an FIR by Punjab Police in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case. He was granted interim bail by the High Court on a condition of cooperating in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju will contest as BJP candidate against Sidhu and Majithia from the Amritsar East assembly seat. Punjab will vote on February 20 in a single phase election and the results will be announced on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

