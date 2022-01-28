हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab polls

‘Navjot Singh Sidhu is a failed model’: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia hits out at Punjab Congress chief

Hitting out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is also contesting from Amritsar East, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia called him a “failed model.” 

‘Navjot Singh Sidhu is a failed model’: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia hits out at Punjab Congress chief
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday (January 28) held a door-to-door in Punjab’s Amritsar East after filing nomination from the seat. 

Hitting out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is also contesting from Amritsar East, Majithia called him a “failed model.” 

The SAD leader attacked Sidhu for his CM aspirations. “There's no development here (Amritsar East). If CM Channi won't make him (Sidhu) the CM, he can even go to Pakistan to become head of Pakistan Muslim League. People are exposing his models. If he can't be of his own mother how will he be yours (public),” ANI quoted Majithia as saying. 

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab government not to take any coercive action against Majithia till January 31. The SAD leader had approached the top court for anticipatory bail. Majithia is facing an FIR by Punjab Police in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case. He was granted interim bail by the High Court on a condition of cooperating in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju will contest as BJP candidate against Sidhu and Majithia from the Amritsar East assembly seat. Punjab will vote on February 20 in a single phase election and the results will be announced on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab pollsBikram Singh MajithiaNavjot Singh SidhuSADAmritsar EastCongress
Next
Story

Is NeoCov the deadliest strain of coronavirus? All about the variant, and why it's in news

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Union Budget 2022: All you need to know about the budget speech, official time, duration & more