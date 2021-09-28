Navjot Singh Sidhu is anti-national, will be happy if Sunil Jakhar is made state Congress chief: Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday (September 28) hit out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, calling him anti-national and said that the party high command should accept his resignation.

His statement comes after Sidhu submitted his letter of resignation as Punjab Congress chief to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Singh projected senior leader Sunil Jakhar as a good choice for taking the role of the party’s state president.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu is anti-national,” Singh told Zee News.

“I will be happy if Sunil Jakhar is made state Congress chief,” he added.

Calling Sidhu unfit to lead Congress in Punjab, Singh said he was glad that he resigned from state chief post.

“It’s good that he (Sidhu) is not the state chief anymore. Like I had said earlier, he lacks the stability needed to lead the party,” Singh said.

Asked about if he would join any other party, Singh said he would tell the people if and when he decides to make such a move. He further declined to say whether he would remain in the Congress party.

