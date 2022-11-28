Navjot Singh Sidhu loses 34 kgs in jail, here's how Congress leader did it

New Delhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief has lost 34 kg while imprisoned in Patiala Central jail over the last six months, according to one of his aides, thanks to a strict diet and two hours of yoga and exercise. Sidhu, a former ace cricketer from the 1980s and 1990s, stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 99 kg. He is serving a one-year sentence for a road rage incident in 1988. Sidhu's aide and former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema claim that Sidhu spends at least four hours meditating, two hours doing yoga and exercises, two to four hours reading, and only four hours sleeping.

Navtej Singh Cheema comments on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s weight

According to a media house, “When Sidhu sahib will come out after completing his sentence, you will be surprised to see him. He looks exactly like he used to look during his heyday as a cricketer. He has shed 34 kilos and he will be shedding more. He now weighs 99 kg. But as he is 6 feet 2 inches tall, he looks handsome at his current weight. He looks calm as he spends so much time meditating,” states Cheema who met Sidhu for 45 minutes in Patiala jail on Friday (November 25). The former MLA continued, “He is feeling really good. He told me his liver, which was a cause of concern earlier, is much better now.”

Special diet for Sidhu

Sidhu has non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and an embolism. Doctors advised him to follow a special diet that included coconut water, chamomile tea, almond milk, and rosemary tea. He avoids sugar and wheat and only eats twice a day. After 6 p.m., he does not eat anything. He was assigned the title "Munshi" to do clerical work. He is said to spend a few hours each day performing his duties as a clerk. “The jail authorities send him some paperwork. He does it every day. He does it from his barrack only,” states Cheema.

Navjot Singh Sidhu with Daler Mehndi

According to the jail manual, prisoners are categorised as unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled. Unskilled and semi-skilled prisoners get Rs 40 and Rs 50 per day, respectively. Skilled prisoners get Rs 60 per day. Till September, Sidhu had Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi for company, who was also lodged in barrack No 10. He was later released. “Now, Sidhu also spends time interacting with other inmates. A few come to him to meet him as he is a celebrity,” Cheema said.

(With agencies inputs)