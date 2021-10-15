Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws resignation after meeting Rahul Gandhi, to continue as Punjab Congress President

New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has withdrawn his resignation from the Punjab Congress chief post after his meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday (October 15, 2021).

After the meeting at Rahul Gandhi’s residence, Sidhu said, "I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out.”

All India Congress Committee's in-charge for Punjab, Harish Rawat was also spotted there and told the media, “He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president.”

I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/cdd6g6de4W — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

The development comes a day after an hour-long meeting with AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party general secretary incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat at the AICC headquarters.

After the AICC meeting, Sidhu had said that he has full faith in the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her will be acceptable.

Sidhu had resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28 after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter. No decision on his resignation has been taken yet by the party leadership.

During the meeting with Venugopal and Rawat, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending.

These include action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia.

Sidhu had recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV