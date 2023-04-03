Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti’s Retired Employees To Protest Against Their Plight Today

New Delhi: The Navodaya Vidyalaya NVS Retired Employees Association, founded in 1985, is holding a gathering today, April 3, 2023, at Jantar Mantar with the support of JNV Alumni and JNV Foundation as a facilitator to highlight the plight of Retired Employees in the absence of any Retirement Pension or Medical Benefit to the staff.

In the same sequence in 1986, government began opening schools by renaming the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Now, every district in India has 661 schools. Hundreds of employees were hired between 1986 and 2003 but did not get a pension upon retirement. The officers of the committee gave them verbal promises.

Some of the salient features of the issue are narrated as under:

In order to cover NVS Employees in the armpit of Pension, the Executive Committee of NVS passed a resolution in its meeting held on 26.03.2021 that "it is the established fact that NVS existed well before its registration as Society. The Employees of NVS should not be barred from their Pension for a Technical reason the organization was registered as Society after two months from the cut off date for considering the organization for extending the Pension scheme.

On the basis of above recommendations a proposal was put up to Ministry of Finance

through Department of School Education and this proposal is still pending before the Finance Ministry.The NVS Retired Employees had also represented before the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India several times in past but a final decision is still awaited.

In the mean time a Parliamentary Committee was also formed under the Chairman ship of Shri. Harish Dwivedi Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) last year and the said Committee strongly recommended Pension to NVS Employees and the same is pending for consideration before the Goverment of India for the last more than 9 months.

The Results of class X & XII of NVS is best in the Country viz-a-viz any other similar Educational Systems.

NVS runs residential Schooling System under CBSE pattern from class VI to class XII in the remotest area of the Country and as on date there are around 650 Schools are Functioning.

The students of Navodaya Vidayalaya has around 400 students in the IAS, IPS, IES, and ARS, as well as over 2000 doctors, 5000 engineers, and other services. Bihar has 8 MLAs, Telangana has one MP, Uttar Pradesh has one MLA, and Shillong has one MLA.