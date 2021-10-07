Navratri 2021: PM Narendra Modi, top leaders extend greetings, pray for good health and prosperity of Indians

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the beginning of the nine day long festival of Navratri. “May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, the PM said in a tweet.

PM Modi tweeted, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."

Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/f42HyGnUYM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

The PM also shared a picture in which he can be seen praying before Maa Shailputri, who is worshipped on the first day of Navratri.

In another tweet, the PM said, "It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her."

It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her. pic.twitter.com/nzIVQUrWH8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

Notably, PM Modi will be arriving in Uttarakhand today where he will dedicate 35 oxygen plants across various states and union territories.

Besides PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his Navratri greeting to the countrymen. In his message, Shah said, “Navratri is a grand festival where people can 'realise their inner power and awaken their souls'”.

शक्ति संचय और आत्मचेतना की जागृति के महापर्व नवरात्रि की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आदिशक्ति माँ दुर्गा सभी की मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण कर सबके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का शुभाशीष दें। जय माता दी! pic.twitter.com/Ak8NN75Y9b — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2021

Today is the first day of Navratri and it marks the auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratri or Sharad Navratri. There are five known types of Navratri falling in a year, out of which Sharad Navratri or Shardiya Navratri is the most significant one.

Shardiya Navratri starts on the pratipada or first day of the lunar month of Ashwin. The dates of Navratri vary each year depending upon the Hindu Lunar calendar.

On Day 1 of Navratri, goddess Shailputri is worshipped. During these 9 days of festivity, different avatars of goddess Durga are evoked and prayed to. People are dressed in their colourful best to mark the occasion.

SIGNIFICANCE OF SHARAD NAVRATRI

Sharad Navratri is regarded by many devotees to be the most important one and is also therefore called Maha Navratri. It is celebrated during the Sharad period i.e. beginning of wintertime so it is also referred to as Sharad or Shardiya Navratri. This form of Navratri takes place during Sharad Ritu.

The practise of worshipping the mother goddess and the legend behind it varies from place to place as India is a diverse land and so is our culture. Navratri and Durga Puja are widely celebrated in the country and there are many legends associated with the festival.

Durga Puja and Sharad Navratri or Sharadiya Navratri coincide and are widely celebrated not just in the country but abroad by the Indian diaspora as well.

Usually, Durga Puja begins six days after Mahalaya but this year it is different due to mala maas - lunar month having two moons. This year, Mahalaya, which is the beginning of the Devi Paksha and end of the Pitru Paksha, took place on October 6 and Durga Puja starts from October 11.

Live TV