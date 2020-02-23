Navy jet MiG 29k crashes off Goa during training, pilot ejects safely

New Delhi: An Indian Navy MiG aircraft crashed while conducting a routine sortie in Goa on Sunday (February 23). According to officials, no casualties have been reported in the crash. The MiG 29k aircraft was conducting a routine training sortie off the coast of Goa when it crashed at around 10.30 am today.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and was rescued.

Releasing a statement on the incident, the India Navy said, "An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered."

In November 2019, a MiG-29K fighter jet had crashed soon after take-off from the Goa airport following a bird-hit. On November 16, an Indian Navy MIG trainer aircraft crashed outside a village in Goa. The aircraft crashed on a rocky plateau on the outskirts of Verna, 15 km from the state capital Panaji and a major tragedy was averted as the pilot pointed the aircraft away from populated areas. Even then, both the pilots had ejected safely.

The November 2019 crash occurred when the left engine flamed out while the right engine of the aircraft caught fire due to bird hit.

