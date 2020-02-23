हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy

Navy jet MiG 29k crashes off Goa during training, pilot ejects safely

The MiG 29k aircraft was conducting a routine training sortie off the coast of Goa when it crashed at around 10.30 am today.

Navy jet MiG 29k crashes off Goa during training, pilot ejects safely
Representational Image

New Delhi: An Indian Navy MiG aircraft crashed while conducting a routine sortie in Goa on Sunday (February 23). According to officials, no casualties have been reported in the crash. The MiG 29k aircraft was conducting a routine training sortie off the coast of Goa when it crashed at around 10.30 am today.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and was rescued.

Releasing a statement on the incident, the India Navy said, "An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered."

In November 2019, a MiG-29K fighter jet had crashed soon after take-off from the Goa airport following a bird-hit. On November 16, an Indian Navy MIG trainer aircraft crashed outside a village in Goa. The aircraft crashed on a rocky plateau on the outskirts of Verna, 15 km from the state capital Panaji and a major tragedy was averted as the pilot pointed the aircraft away from populated areas. Even then, both the pilots had ejected safely.

The November 2019 crash occurred when the left engine flamed out while the right engine of the aircraft caught fire due to bird hit.
 

 

Tags:
Indian NavyMiG-29K aircraftGoaPilotAircraft
Next
Story

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik files nomination for BJD President post

Must Watch

PT4M41S

Congress in trouble due to Shatrughan's Pakistan Affair