Navy's MiG-29K aircraft crashes due to engine fire in Goa, pilots eject safely

New Delhi: A MiG-29K belonging to the Indian Navy crashed shortly after it took off from a naval station near Goa's Dabolim. Fortunately, both the pilots, who were trainees, managed to escape out safely. The pilots have been identified as Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav.

The aircraft is attached to INS Hansa located near Dabolim in Goa.

The official Twitter handle of Indian Navy spokesperson confirmed the report saying the trainer aircraft had suffered an engine fire.

"During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely. @SpokespersonMoD," it wrote.