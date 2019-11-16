close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MiG-29K

Navy's MiG-29K aircraft crashes due to engine fire in Goa, pilots eject safely

The aircraft is attached to INS Hansa located near Dabolin in Goa. 

Navy&#039;s MiG-29K aircraft crashes due to engine fire in Goa, pilots eject safely
ANI Photo

New Delhi: A MiG-29K belonging to the Indian Navy crashed shortly after it took off from a naval station near Goa's Dabolim. Fortunately, both the pilots, who were trainees, managed to escape out safely. The pilots have been identified as Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav. 

The aircraft is attached to INS Hansa located near Dabolim in Goa. 

The official Twitter handle of Indian Navy spokesperson confirmed the report saying the trainer aircraft had suffered an engine fire.

"During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a  Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely. @SpokespersonMoD," it wrote. 

Tags:
MiG-29KMiG 29aircraft crashDabolinGoaIndian Navy
Next
Story

Twitter officially bans all political ads on its platform

Must Watch

PT14M10S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 16th November 2019