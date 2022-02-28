Nawab Malik taken back to ED office for interrogation after being discharged from hospital

New Delhi: NCP leader and Minister Nawab Malik was taken back to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday (February 28) after he was discharged from the JJ hospital, Mumbai.

Malik was admitted to Mumbai`s JJ hospital on February 25 following a complaint of stomach ache. NCP leader has been remanded to ED custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday (February 28) deferred hearing for one week on a plea filed by Dhyandev Wankhede, father of NCB's former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, which sought contempt action against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, while noting that the latter is already behind bars.

Dhyandev Wankhede had claimed in his contempt plea filed earlier this year that despite an undertaking given to court in December 2021, to refrain from making defamatory public comments and social media posts against the Wankhede and his family, Malik continued doing so.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and M N Jadhav had then issued a show cause notice to Malik. When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the bench noted that Malik is already in jail following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

