No question of Nawab Malik’s resignation: Maharashtra govt backs NCP minister

New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded to remove Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik from his post, his Cabinet colleague and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday (February 23) said there is no question of Malik’s resignation.

Bhujbal further said that charges against Minority Affairs Minister Malik have not been proved yet. Malik, an outspoken critic of the BJP, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier today in a money laundering case. “There is no question of taking his resignation as he (Malik) has not committed anything wrong,” PTI quoted Bhujbal as saying.

The NCP minister alleged that Malik is being targeted as he openly speaks against the Centre for “misuse of power”. “Nawab Malik was arrested in the wrong manner. He is being punished for attacking the Opposition. We will fight for justice. They (Centre) are putting pressure on our ministers in order to collapse our government,” he told reporters.

Bhujbal said the ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, consisting of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, will stage a protest over the action against Malik on Thursday morning.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said that Malik's resignation should not be accepted. Taking to Twitter, Raut wrote in Marathi, "As they cannot fight face to face with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, they have attacked from behind like Afzal Khan. Let them rejoice in the arrest of one minister by deception. Nawab Malik`s resignation should not be taken. We will keep fighting and win. Kansa and Ravana were also killed. This is Hindutva. The battle has just begun. Jai Maharashtra."

Demanding Malik's resignation, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil threatened to hold demonstrations. "Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign now. We demand his resignation. If he doesn`t, we will protest. How are they running the government? There`s a long list of allegations against Maharashtra Ministers, will get tired reading it," Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dialed up NCP chief Sharad Pawar and expressed support after the arrest of Nawab Malik by ED.

Meanwhile, the Special PMLA court in Mumbai today sent Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV