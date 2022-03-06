Nawab Malik's arrest politically motivated, being linked to Dawood because he's Muslim: Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday (March 5, 2022) commented on the arrest of his party member Nawab Malik in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim case and called it "politically motivated".

Pawar alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) links any of his party workers belonging to the "Muslim" community with Dawood.

"Nawab Malik's arrest is politically motivated, he is being linked to Dawood just because he's a Muslim," Pawar said while addressing a press conference in Pune.

Malik, notably, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case.

Asked about BJP's persistent demand for the Minister's resignation over the matter, the NCP supremo said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain why his Minister Narayan Rane did not tender resignation when he was arrested.

"PM Modi should explain why Narayan Rane didn't resign when he was arrested but BJP keeps asking for Nawab Malik's resignation," he said.

Rane hit back at Pawar and said that he did go to jail but not in a case related to Dawood Ibrahim.

"Nawab Malik has been arrested in connection with Dawood Ibrahim. So, that's why BJP is asking for Nawab Malik's resignation and will stick to it," Rane said.

Meanwhile, the special PMLA court has extended the ED custody of Nawab Malik till March 7 in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

(With agency inputs)

