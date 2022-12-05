Naya J&K: How PM Narendra Modi led government filled-in 70-year long void in 3-years

Srinagar, Dec 5 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir administration is working hard to fill in the gaps and lacunas that were created due to the wrong policies followed by the former political regimes in the Himalayan region during the past seven decades.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) the government is mulling to build 2 lakh houses in J&K of which more than one lakh have already been completed.

Besides working towards realizing the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide housing to all, the Jammu and Kashmir administration after August 5, 2019 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K`s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- has taken many small and big steps to bring J&K people closer to the government and fill in the void that was created by the big blunders committed by the former rulers.

They are being provided with all the facilities which they didn`t get for 70-years due to Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, being in vogue.

The J&K administration is putting in dedicated efforts to fill in the gaps between policies and implementation. Basic needs like electricity, toilet, drinking water, LPG connection and other facilities for all are being met through convergence of different government schemes.

The J&K administration has been focusing on the concept of Jan-Bhagidari which is emerging as the key pillar of development and an essential for economic and cultural rejuvenation in the Himalayan region.

The administration is taking multiple steps to decongest, rejuvenate and beautify the cities, towns and villages. Efforts are being put in to transform J&K into a vibrant economic zone.

Steps and initiatives being taken by the present regime are in line with the aspirations of the common people in J&K as they remained deprived of the benefits since 1947.

Poverty reduction

For 70 years people of Jammu and Kashmir were told by the politicians that J&K is a separate entity and Article 370 is a shield guarding it`s so called special identity. However, in the past three years it has been proven beyond doubt that the J&K`s `special status acted as an impediment in the development of the Himalayan region and prevented the benefits of the centrally sponsored schemes from reaching the common man.

By embarking on a mission to provide housing to all, the government is contributing towards poverty reduction. Families who have been provided with the houses are looking forward towards getting their other developmental aspirations fulfilled.

The government is paying equal attention to the rural and urban areas. In the rural areas, Panchayats have been empowered to carry on with the developmental works on their own and in the recent past their financial powers were enhanced.

Seven action plans

In the urban areas the administration has farmed seven action plans under `My Town, My Pride` initiative. The seven action plans are: city resource mobilization, finance plan, city livelihood plan, city smart vending plan, green city plan, city tourism & culture plan, city beautiful plan and plan for encroachment free city.

The helmsmen want to integrate development concepts to improve urban sustainability, quality of life and urban welfare. The efforts are being put in to work on brand positioning of the cities as each city has its own unique cultural identity and heritage.

The government is also preparing a comprehensive plan to strengthen urban local self-governance, creating resources and to foster more inclusion and sustainability for future challenges.

The Housing and Urban Development Department is working out on a strategy for revenue generation and implementation of master plans of the cities to meet the needs of the growing population.

Old cities beautification plan, small initiatives like similar address boards, paintings, shops in uniform colour, municipal beauty competitions; City cleanliness program; beautification of parks are being implemented with public participation.

Elected members, including Panchayat representatives, members of District Development Council and others are putting in collaborative efforts to steer the development process and ensure resolution of the day to day problems of the people.

Targets have been set under the `My Town My Pride` programme to create awareness about the steps being taken to enroll more and more youth in the City Livelihood Mission.

The administration is emphasizing on providing youth with technical, vocational and other employability skills through targeted schemes to drive a socio-economic transformation.

30,000 provided direct livelihood

In the years 2021-22, more than 30,000 youth, including more than 12,000 girls, were provided with direct livelihood means in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Mission Youth launched by the government to empower the youth has partnered with reputed institutions/ organisations of the country including BSE Institute, ICICI Foundation, Ashok Leyland, Wipro, etc., with an aim to facilitate skilling of youth in high employability potential sectors like BFSI, Robotics, Artificial intelligence, etc.

Under the Mumkin scheme, during the Financial Year 2021-22, 3651 vehicles were provided to youth for self-employment against the target of 2022 vehicles. Under Tejaswini, about 2443 young girls were provided assistance during FY 2021-22 against the target of 2022.

More than 11725 youth, including 5237 girls were provided with customized market-driven training. As many as 910 candidates, including 251 girls, are being provided with the necessary training to qualify for the recruitment process for joining armed forces as Agniveers.

Under Parvaaz Scheme, the government is sponsoring the coaching of youth in reputed institutions for civil services and NEET, JEE. Energies of youth are being channelised in a positive manner to engage them in the socio-economic development of J&K.

A multi-pronged strategy has been devised to create employment avenues. The government has created a database of all unemployed youth so that the companies can find them.

The District Youth Centers have been set up in all the 20 districts of J&K. These centers are helping the youngsters to choose their careers.

They are being provided with all the possible assistance in education, career counseling and market-driven skill development programmes.

Making lives easy

The `Naya Jammu and Kashmir` is all about making the lives of the people easy and providing them with the facilities which they remained deprived off for the past seven decades.

J&K witnessing unprecedented development during the past three years has proven it beyond doubt that J&K`s special status kept the people away from the system which led to their alienation.

The Centre`s bold move to abrogate Article 370 made the lives of J&K people easy and brought them closer to the system. A common man in J&K has realized that New Delhi always wanted to help him but the Kashmir-based leaders instead of filling in the void kept on making it deeper. By doing so they planted the seeds of discord and disharmony. Their actions to a great extent were responsible for promoting separatism and sedition in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the former rulers housing, education and jobs for all were no issues. They only had one focus, i.e., to appease the separatists and their bosses sitting in Pakistan. However, during the past three years the situation in J&K has changed as for the government led by PM Modi the common man is the priority and his welfare is the ultimate goal.

