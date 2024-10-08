Advertisement
'NC Gained Votes From Previously Unsupportive Voters': Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah said that the NC has garnered votes from individuals who had never supported the party before, but did so this time to get rid of the BJP.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
Image: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) winning candidate from Ganderbal and Budgam assembly seats, Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed gratitude following the unexpected election results. He also highlighted that the NC had secured more seats than anticipated, particularly in light of the challenges faced during the recent Parliamentary elections.

Following the results, Abdullah said that the NC has garnered votes from individuals who had never supported the party before, but did so this time to get rid of the BJP.

"... The results that have come out were totally unexpected. We have won more seats than we had anticipated, especially after what happened during the Parliamentary elections... I also believe that the NC has won votes from people who never supported it, but just for the sake of getting rid of BJP and its conspiracies, they decided to give a chance to NC," he said.

 

 

Abdullah expressed his gratitude for the confidence shown in him by the NC President, stated, "As grateful as I am for this vote of confidence reposed in me by the NC President, this is a decision of the legislative party of the National Conference and the allies... I am not staking a claim to the Chief Ministership of J&K..."

