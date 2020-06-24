NCERT roadmap for 2020-21 released to set up Foundational Literacy, Numeracy Mission under AtmaNirbhar Bharat

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Wednesday (June 24) released a roadmap for NCERT for the year 2020-21. The decision has been taken in view of the decision to set up Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission under AtmaNirbhar Bharat, said an official statement.

"In view of the focus of Samagra Shiksha towards a Learning Outcome centric approach, it is necessary that NCERT develops the required resources for implementing these in an effective and timely manner, leading to all-around improvement in learning outcomes and learning levels of students," said the HRD ministry.

NCERT has been directed by the DoSEL, MHRD to take up the following tasks on priority in 2020-21:

The Learning Outcomes (LOs)

For the implementation of the learning outcomes for grades 1-10 prepared by NCERT:

1. Infographics/posters/presentations explaining each of the Learning Outcomes, for each subject and for each grade for classes 1 to 5to be completed by October 2020; for classes 6 to 12 by March 2021.

2. Online Teacher training courses for teachers of each grade for classes 1 to 5 in phases by December 2020; for classes 6 to 12 in phases by June 2021.

3. Prepare supplementary/alternative academic learning material for the entire curriculum for learners in COVID-19 times, especially those without any form of digital/online access - for classes 1 to 5in phases by December 2020; for classes 6 to 12in phases by June 2021.

4. At least 10 items/questions each to measure each Learning Outcome of each subject for each grade in at least two levels of proficiency to be prepared for classes 1 to 5 by November 2020; for the rest of the classes by March 2021.

5. On the basis of NAS, 2017, hard spots have been identified by NCERT. Material to demystify harp spots to be prepared for classes 1 to 5 by December 2020; for the rest of the classes by March 2021.

New National Curriculum Framework (NCF)

The new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education has also been initiated. NCERT will be expected to make changes in the textbooks in accordance with the new NCF. Subject experts will initiate this process for school education and give an interim report by December 2020.

While redesigning textbooks, it is to be ensured that nothing but the core content is placed in textbooks. Also, the cognitive load of the textbooks is too high. Additional areas, such as creative thinking, life skills, Indian ethos, art, and integration, etc. need to be integrated.

NCERT will also start working on the layout and design of the new textbooks well in advance, however, the new textbooks shall be written based on the new NCF. The new NCF is expected to be ready by March 2021.

Under AtmaNirbhar Bharat, for PM E-Vidya, NCERT is also expected to prepare content for Class 1– 12 for SWAYAM PRABHA channels (1 class 1 channel) and start the channels by August this year.