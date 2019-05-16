close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

NCP accuses BJP of creating 'Emergency-like' situation

The BJP hit back promptly, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal of creating the "Emergency-like situation" there by resorting to "repressive" measures.

NCP accuses BJP of creating &#039;Emergency-like&#039; situation
File Image

The BJP is deliberately creating an "Emergency-like situation" as it is staring at a defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the NCP alleged on Thursday, as it attacked the ruling party over the violence in West Bengal.

The BJP hit back promptly, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal of creating the "Emergency-like situation" there by resorting to "repressive" measures.

Live TV

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil accused the BJP of sponsoring the violence in West Bengal and said it "won't be a surprise" if the saffron party declared Emergency formally.

The former state minister alleged that as is the history, the "BJP carries out riots to win elections".

"Different pieces of evidence prove that the West Bengal violence, was BJP-sponsored. The BJP workers can clearly be seen in a video as desecrating the statue of Pundit Vidyasagar," he said in a tweet in Marathi.

"The BJP is deliberately creating an Emergency-like situation as it is staring at its defeat. It won't be a surprise if the BJP formally declares Emergency in times to come," Patil said in another tweet.

However, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye refuted the charges, saying his party contested the polls peacefully across the country.

He held the TMC responsible for the violence in West Bengal.

"The violence on part of Mamata Banerjee's TMC shows her party has sensed its defeat there and hence, is resorting to such violence. The BJP believes in democracy," he added.

Supporters of the BJP and TMC on Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by Amit Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by the police.

Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties.

The statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, 19th-century educationist and social reformer, was also vandalised during the violence. 

Tags:
West BengalBJPNCPMamata BanerjeeAmit ShahLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

BJP goons vandalised Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue, Mamata Banerjee alleges in Facebook post

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally