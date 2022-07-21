Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all the National level departments and cells of his political party with immediate effect, said the party`s General Secretary Praful Patel on Wednesday.

Confirming the NCP`s decision, Patel took to a micro-blogging site and said that the development comes with the NCP chief`s approval. “With the approval of our National President Hon`ble Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, all the National level Departments and Cells of NCP speaks excluding Nationalist Women`s Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress, and Nationalist Students Congress stand dissolved with immediate effect. “The exceptions included Nationalist Women`s Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress, and Nationalist Students Congress. “This decision does not apply to Maharashtra or any other state unit," Patel added.

As per sources, the move comes with an aim to reorganize the structure of NCP following the recent collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra which is comprised of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP.

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. The new Maharashtra government came to power after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde`s 10-day rebellion brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Also Read: Gang of 4 offer cabinet berth to BJP MLAs for Rs 100 crore in Eknath Shinde govt, arrested

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday, said that he has the support of 18 Shiv Sena MPs and not just 12. . Shinde, who reached Delhi to hold a discussion regarding OBCs in the state, also expressed confidence that the Supreme court will rule in favor of his government on July 20."Shiv Sena MPs will meet us.

We have 18 MPs, not just 12," Shinde told news agency ANI ahead of a virtual meeting with Shiv Sena MPs. "We have unwavering faith & trust in our judiciary. In a democracy, the majority (in Assembly) holds significance.

We`ve followed all the rules," he further added. The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted for hearing on August 1 the petitions filed by both factions of the Shiv Sena relating to the control of the Shiv Sena party and the recent political crisis in Maharashtra, which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP) government in the state.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea by Uddhav Thackeray’s camp challenging the disqualification of MLAs by the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker. The top court will also hear a plea by the Eknath Shinde camp challenging the disqualification notices sent to them by the Maharashtra Deputy Speaker.