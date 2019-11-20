close

tanhaji: the unsung warrior

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad threatens 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director for distorting facts

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said that he has seen the trailer of 'Tanhaji' and it shows that wrong historical facts have been added in the film.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday posted a controversial tweet regarding Ajay Devgn's upcoming period film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

In his tweet, Awhad has threatened the film's director Om Raut for distorting the history. The NCP leader said that he has seen the trailer of the film and it shows that wrong historical facts have been added in the film. Awhad asked Raut to make the necessary changes or else he will take action over this matter. The NCP MLA said that if the director will consider his demand as a threat then he is free to do so.

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' was released on November 19. The period-drama promises a larger than life experience from its trailer. 'Tanhaji:  Ajay is playing the role of Chattrapati Shivaji's commander Subedar Tanhaji Malsure in this film.

The Unsung Warrior' brings Saif and Ajay together in a film after a long gap of thirteen years. The duo was last seen together in 'Omkara' that released in 2006. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

