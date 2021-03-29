NCP supremo Sharad Pawar unwell, to undergo surgery at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is unwell and will be undergoing a surgery at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 31).

The 80-year-old veteran political leader is also a cancer survivor and had undergone surgery for the illness in 2004.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik announced that the doctors at Breach Candy hospital have detected a “problem” in Sharad Pawar's gallbladder, he said "Sharad Pawar was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder."

"He [Sharad Pawar] is on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on March 31 and an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. All his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP spokesperson said.

