हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar unwell, to undergo surgery at Mumbai hospital

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is unwell and will be undergoing a surgery at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar unwell, to undergo surgery at Mumbai hospital
File Photo

Mumbai: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is unwell and will be undergoing a surgery at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 31).

The 80-year-old veteran political leader is also a cancer survivor and had undergone surgery for the illness in 2004. 

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik announced that the doctors at Breach Candy hospital have detected a “problem” in Sharad Pawar's gallbladder, he said "Sharad Pawar was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder."

"He [Sharad Pawar] is on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on March 31 and an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. All his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP spokesperson said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sharad PawarNCP chiefpolitical leaders healthNCP Spokesperson
Next
Story

BJP will get a big rosogolla: Mamata Banerjee takes jibe at Amit Shah's Bengal seat claim

Must Watch

PT1M3S

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath wishes the best Holi, appeals to be cautious