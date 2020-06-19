NCW takes cognizance of Bhim Army chief's demeaning tweets on women, requests UP DGP to take strict action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took cognizance of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad's demeaning tweets on women and requested Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy to take strict action against him. Aazad allegedly used vulgar words in the tweets during his conversation with women on March 23, 2018, and April 16, 2018.

In a letter to the UP DGP, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma said that Aazad has made derogatory and defamatory statements against women. The commission has taken note of the rise in cyber-harassment and use of derogatory statements in cyberspace against women amounts to a serious offence under the law, read the letter.

It further requested that action be taken against "the culprit as per the relevant provisions of law to avoid recurrence of the crime in the future".

"The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of tweets on Twitter of Chandra Shekhar Aazad (Link of the account: https://twitter.com/BhimArmyChiet?s=20) wherein it is seen that derogatory and defamatory statements have been made against women by him. The Commission has taken note of the rise in cyber harassment and use of derogatory statements in cyberspace against women amounts to serious offence under law," read the letter.

"NCW is also in touch with SP Sharanpur regarding this cyber abuse of women on Social Media. NCW is committed towards ensuring cybersecurity to women and creating safe spaces for them," it also tweeted.

However, Aazad has refuted the allegations.