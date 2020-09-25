NDA government working for farmers' benefit, new labour reforms will transform lives: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 25, 2020) said that all BJP volunteers should reach out to the farmers on the ground and inform them in very simplified language about the importance and intricacies of the new farm reforms. PM Modi made the statement while he was addressing Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana on the occasion of his birth anniversary, via video conferencing.

Lauding the new farm bills, PM said that small, marginal farmers, who are 86 per cent, will benefit the most from agriculture reforms. He added, ''BJP-led NDA govt has created history in its increase of MSP for farmers.''

PM Modi said, ''You will be surprised to know that there existed about 10,000 slabs of minimum wages for various sectors. After a lot of efforts, these have been reduced to 200 slabs.''

He criticised the opposition parties and said, ''Previous government used to make a complicated web of promises and laws which farmers or laborers could never understand. But BJP-led NDA govt, has constantly tried to change this situation and has introduced reforms for the welfare of farmers.''

Speaking on new labour reform, PM said, ''New labour reforms will transform the lives of our labour force. So far, only 30% of the workers had the coverage of minimum wage guarantee. Now, it will expand to all workers in the unorganised sector.''

Remembering Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi said that his contribution to make India better as a country and society has inspired generations. The path he has shown to every BJP worker instills confidence in us.

He said, ''BJP workers' conduct should be in line with expectations, aspirations of India of 21st century.''