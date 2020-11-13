NDA MLAs to meet on Nov 15 to elect leader: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Friday (November 13) that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MLAs will hold a joint meeting and all decisions will be notified.

This was decided at a meeting of the leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar — the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Kumar on Friday. The meeting will be held at 12.30 pm, said Nitish Kumar, who is likely to take oath for a fourth successive term in Bihar.

Following JD(U)'s meagre performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2020, where RJD emerged as the single-largest party and the BJP as the dominating ally in the NDA alliance with more seats than the JD(U), speculations were rife if Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister.

Nitish was declared the ruling coalition's chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned Nitish Kumar and his contribution to the thumping victory of the NDA in Bihar.

With BJP intent on keeping Nitish Kumar at the helm, the oath-taking is likely to take place in the coming week.

In the Bihar assembly election, result of which was announced on November 10, BJP emerged as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including PM Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Kumar as the next chief minister.

