New Delhi: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said that NDA will come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will assume his post again for the third time. Addressing a massive rally at Palnadu in the state of Andhra Pradesh Kalyan hailed PM Modi's leadership and said that the country is growing under his government.

"In 2024, with the blessings of Vijayawada's goddess Kanaka Durga Devi, the NDA will form the government. Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is growing," said Pawan Kalyan.

Actor-turned-politician slammed the YSRCP and said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not interested in digitalization and has made the state the new drug capital of the country.

"Modi has introduced digital payments. However, YSRCP is not interested in digital payments. Jagan is a businessman who has looted sand and earned money through liquor. Once again, PM Modi will assume power thrice. Andhra Pradesh has become the capital of ganja in the country. Andhrapradesh turned into the new drug capital of the country," added JSP leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a five-day visit to southern India attended the massive rally in the state being held by the NDA allies Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena.

This is the first time that the three leaders are sharing the stage and appealing to the voters to choose NDA in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls. The TDP has already finalised a seat-sharing deal with the BJP and Jana Sena. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will contest six, TDP 17 and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena two seats. Of the 175 assembly seats, TDP will contest 144 seats, the BJP 10 and the JSP 21 seats.