Nearly 2 lakh receive COVID-19 vaccine shots, adverse events reported from Delhi and Rajasthan

New Delhi: India on Saturday successfully conducted the first day of the first phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccine drive, toutued as the world’s largest vaccination drive so far.

As many as 1,91,181 healthcare and frontline workers received the first dose. The vaccination drive was carried out by 16,755 personnel held across the country during 3,352 sessions. Apart from healthcare and frontline workers, an additional 3,429 people from defence institutions of the Indian Army and the Indian Navy, were also immunised.

The Centre said that Serum Institute of India's Covishield was supplied to all states and UTs while Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech was used by 12 states.

Adverse effects reported by Delhi

Fifty-one healthcare workers reported minor adverse events after vaccination in New Delhi. Delhi's South and southwest districts accounted for 11 cases each while West Delhi and East Delhi reported six cases of adverse events each followed by the southeast district and New Delhi with five such cases each. North West Delhi reported four adverse cases, Central Delhi two and North Delhi one case. Out of these, only one case reported from South Delhi has been classified as severe.

Adverse effects reported by Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government's health department reported at least 21 cases of Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) in nine districts. From five such cases in Alwar followed by Barmer with four and Jaipur three.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the vaccination drive, hailing it as a major achievement. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also held a video conference with the health ministers of all states and UTs, complementing them on the successful rollout of the vaccines.