हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Need time to heal pain, talks on: Assam CM Himanta on border dispute with Mizoram

The statement came amid efforts by the central government to work out a resolution to the decades-old dispute between the states.

Need time to heal pain, talks on: Assam CM Himanta on border dispute with Mizoram
File Photo

New Delhi: Day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to apprise them of the border dispute with Mizoram, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that both states are working to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner.

Sarma said that the talks between the two states are on but it might take some time to “heal all the pain”.

“With Mizoram, you need a span of peace because after such a heavy engagement you need some time to heal all the pain. After that, you need to start some confidence-building measures from both sides and then talk about some final resolutions,” Assam CM said.

“I think both the governments are now talking and definitely, both sides will work for peace and tranquillity,” he added.

The statement came amid efforts by the central government to work out a resolution to the decades-old dispute between the states.

According to ANI sources, a more permanent solution for border row is being worked out by the Centre and the state.

Earlier, Sarma had said that the border row is something that cannot be resolved overnight.

The Assam-Mizoram border trouble flared up after five Assam police personnel were killed during a clash with Mizoram police last month.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam-Mizoram border disputeMizoramHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam-Mizoram clash
Next
Story

NEET-MDS Admission 2021: SC takes on Centre; asks 'when will you conduct counselling'

Must Watch

PT8M5S

Bollywood Breaking: 25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Bollywood, still unmatched!