Need to strengthen economy, continue fight against COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown has yielded positive results and the country has managed to save thousands of lives due to it in the past one-and-a-half months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (April 27) as he interacted with Chief Ministers through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister asked the states to draw up a plan to exit the lockdown by marking districts as red, orange and green zones to indicate the level and intensity of coronavirus infection at those regions.

According to a report, at least nine Chief Ministers attended the video conference meeting with PM Modi out of which 4 CMs expressed their willingness to extend the ongoing lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus infection.

We bring to you some of the highlights of PM Modi's speech during his meeting with Chief Ministers today:

We have to give importance to economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19.

Lockdown has yielded positive results and the country has managed to save thousands of lives in past 1.5 month.

Impact of COVID-19 will remain visible in coming months. Masks and face covers will be part of life.

Efforts of states should be directed towards converting COVID-19 red zones into orange and then to green zones.

Danger of COVID-19 is far from over and hence constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

We have to be brave and bring reforms that touch lives of common people.