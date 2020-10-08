हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

'Neeli vardi valo ka dal, badhta aage seena taan': Indian Air Force releases song ahead of 88th-anniversary celebration

Rafale fighter aircraft that was formally inducted into IAF's famous 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows' on September 10, is all set to make its Air Force Day parade debut.

&#039;Neeli vardi valo ka dal, badhta aage seena taan&#039;: Indian Air Force releases song ahead of 88th-anniversary celebration
Representational Image (www.indianairforce.nic.in)

New Delhi: A day before the 88th-anniversary celebration, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday (October 7, 2020) has released a song on their social media platforms to cheer up everyone.

The 1:39 minute-long clip shows IAF's air warriors in action ahead of the Air Force Day parade on October 8.

The IAF tweeted the video and captioned it in Hindi that roughly meant, "Symbol of patriotism, valour, sacrifice, strength and courage - the air warriors of the Indian Air Force."
 

Earlier, IAF had posted a 6:08 minute promo video that showed their momentous journey of eighty-eight years. 

"Indian Air Force is ever ready to INNOVATE, INTEGRATE & INTIMIDATE," they said.

 

Meanwhile, this will be the first Air Force Day celebration amid India-China border tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and will be the perfect opportunity to show Indian air defence strength.

Also read | IAF's frontline war machines Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Apache, Tejas, Gajraj to showcase its firepower on IAF Day 2020

 

Notably, the Rafale fighter aircraft that was formally inducted into IAF's famous 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows', at the Ambala airbase in Haryana on September 10, is all set to make its Air Force Day parade debut.

Besides Rafale, Mi-35, SU-30MKI 'Flanker', AH-64E Apache, C-130J 'Super Hercules', and C-17 'Globemaster' will also feature in the 88th-anniversary celebrations. 

Tags:
Indian Air ForceAir Force DayIAF
