NEET 2020: Counselling for 15% All India quota seats may begin soon - Read details here

The counselling for NEET 2020 counselling is expected to begin soon for the 15 per cent Air India Quota seats, a report said on Thursday (October 22).

It is to be noted that all those candidates who had applied under the Indian/Others category can now apply for NRI status too. The students can check the complete procedure at mcc.nic.in.

The All India quota counselling schedule is likely to be out by the next week and the admission process may kick in from November.

The NEET 2020 result was declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 16. Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Delhi’s Akansha Singh created history by scoring 720 out of 720 marks in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2020.

NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

NEET 2020 exams were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. Almost 300 candidates, who missed the exams on September 13 due to the pandemic, took the test on October 14.

Live TV

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.