NEET 2020: Know how to download unofficial answer key, calculate scorecard

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was held at over 3,800 centres across the country on Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2020 Answer Key shortly.

Meanwhile, an unofficial NEET Answer Key and Question paper for the exam conducted on September 13, 2020 has been shared by a few coaching institutes and experts.

Candidates, who appeared in the exams, can check the detailed analysis and other details from the unofficial answer key and get an idea about their score. With this, the candidates would be able to ascertain their chances of admission to the desired institutes.

NEET 2020 examination was a pen and paper-based examination. NEET 2020 exam which includes 180 multiple choice questions divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) with 45 questions each is held for a total marks of 720. The NEET 2020 answer key will contain the correct responses to the questions asked in the three-hour pen-and-paper based mode test.

Follow these steps to download the unofficial asnwer-key:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board, ntaneet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on the Login link.

STEP 3: Enter the valid NEET application number and password.

STEP 4: A tab to view the answer key will appear on the screen.

STEP 5: Check the answer key displayed and download it.

STEP 6: Use the OMR sheet to match the answers.

The formula to calculate NEET scores is given below:

NEET 2020 score = 4 x (Number of correct answer) – 1 x (Number of wrong asnwer)

Meanwhile, the NTA is expected to announce the NEET result in October 2020. The exact dates are yet to be announced by NTA.

Candidates must keep the official answer key and their OMR sheet to tally and collate the number of correct responses and the number of incorrect ones.