NEET 2020 result to be announced today at ntaneet.nic.in — How to check scorecard on phone

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Result 2020 on Friday (October 16). According to sources, the results will be announced at around 4 pm today at the NTA's official website for NEET, ntaneet.nic.in.

However, NTA has not yet released any notification regarding the timing of the NEET-UG results. As per the NTA officials, the NEET 2020 result is highly expected to be released in online mode.

NEET 2020 result: Know how to check scorecard on mobile phones:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET — ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page

Step 3: Insert your login credentials, examination roll number, date of birth and other required details.

Step 4: Submit and access the NEET result 2020

Also Read: NTA NEET 2020 result to be announced today — Check direct link here

How to check NEET 2020 results:

STEP 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

NEET exams 2020 were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.