NEET

NEET 2021: Father, daughter arrested for cheating, paying Rs 50 lakh to solvers

Varanasi Police Commissioner informed that this is the first arrest of a candidate in the NEET solver gang case.

NEET 2021: Father, daughter arrested for cheating, paying Rs 50 lakh to solvers
Representational Image

New Delhi: Varanasi Police have arrested a man and his daughter in connection with the NEET solver gang case.

Solvers are those who impersonate the actual candidate and take an entrance test, in this case, it being the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), a qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in medical and dental colleges.

This gang was exposed after the arrest of Julie Kumari, a student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who was taking the examination at the place of another student.

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said on Monday that this is the first arrest of a candidate in the NEET solver gang case.

Gopal Vishwas, a resident of the Dhulai district of Tripura, was arrested after getting evidence of his connection with the solver gang, he said.

The Commissioner of Police said that during interrogation, Vishwas has admitted that he had contacted Tripura's Pradipta Bhattacharya and Mrityunjay Devnath to get his daughter admitted to the medical course.

The deal was fixed for Rs 50 lakh.

