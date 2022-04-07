हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
neet ug

NEET 2022: Entrance exam on July 17, registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in - Details here

NEET 2022 date has been announced by the NTA on neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET 2022: Entrance exam on July 17, registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in - Details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday (April 6, 2022) announced the examination date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. According to the latest information by NTA, the undergraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted on July 17. 

NTA also informed that the registration process for NEET-UG 2022 examination has started on neet.nta.nic.in. Students who wish to apply for NEET-UG 2022 examination need to note that the last date to apply for the exam is May 6, 2022.

NEET 2022: Direct link to apply here

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website nta.ac.in. 

“The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST),” reads the official notification. 

Additionally, NTA announced that NEET-UG 2022 exam will be held outside India for the first time. The exam will be held at 14 locations outside India, NTA said in a Tweet.

NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. An applicant must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission. This year, there is no upper age limit for appearing in NEET.

NTA has also removed the upper age limit for NEET UG for all candidates this year. NEET UG 2022 exam would be conducted in pen and paper mode in over 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
neet ugNEET UG examNEETNEET UG updateNEET newsNational Eligibility cum Entrance Test
Next
Story

Fourth wave scare! XE variant of Covid-19 in India? All we know about new variant and its symptoms

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Hearing will be held in Pakistan court again today