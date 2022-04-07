NEET 2022: Entrance exam on July 17, registration begins on neet.nta.nic.in - Details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday (April 6, 2022) announced the examination date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. According to the latest information by NTA, the undergraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted on July 17.

NTA also informed that the registration process for NEET-UG 2022 examination has started on neet.nta.nic.in. Students who wish to apply for NEET-UG 2022 examination need to note that the last date to apply for the exam is May 6, 2022.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website nta.ac.in.

“The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST),” reads the official notification.

Additionally, NTA announced that NEET-UG 2022 exam will be held outside India for the first time. The exam will be held at 14 locations outside India, NTA said in a Tweet.

NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. An applicant must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission. This year, there is no upper age limit for appearing in NEET.

NTA has also removed the upper age limit for NEET UG for all candidates this year. NEET UG 2022 exam would be conducted in pen and paper mode in over 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

