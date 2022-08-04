NEET 2023 Exams: Comprehensive Strategy to Cover Up Syllabus in 4 Months

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) is a renowned competitive entrance examination for students willing to be admitted into the Undergraduate Programs in MBBS and BDS in the most esteemed Indian Institutes. Therefore, NEET Exam is the ultimate examination for the medical science students and hence almost over 15 lakh students would appear for the exam this year.

The gravity of the competition could easily be understood by the fact that however so many of these students wishing would get admitted in the MBBS and BDS programs are faced by a lot less seats in these programs. According to the data obtained from both the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Dental Council of India (DCI), there are 91,927 MBBS seats, 26,949 BDS seats, 52,720 AYUSH seats, and 603 BVSc & AH seats along with 1,899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER seats in 612 medical and 315 dental colleges across the nation.

The aspirants in class 11 or 12 planning to take the NEET 2023 are required to start their preparations right to achieve the desired results. Not only the early NEET 2023 preparations would keep you one step ahead of your competition but will also boost your confidence in the exam hall.

One thing you need to understand is that NEET 2023, as being a highly competitive exam, requires proper planning and skilful execution. No shortcuts, no easy way-outs, nothing but the optimum preparation is required to crack the NEET exam. However, educationists and academicians have curated several tips and techniques to navigate the students through proper study plannings and easy concept clarity and retention.

It's highly recommended to carefully go through this article before starting with your NEET 2023 preparation as each step would undoubtedly help you to prepare for the exam in the last 4 months and crack NEET 2023 in the first attempt.

1. The Bull’s Eye Technique

The first and the foremost of all the steps is to know everything. Before preparing, what to prepare is more important. Right from the NCERT and taking it further to the higher levels, the plan must encompass all and everything. A lot of concepts and topics are like the board exam syllabus and hence can be tied up in one round of preparation to save time for the new ones. Especially for these new concepts, you need practice papers, study materials, and reference books.

2. Analyse the Pattern

The next step is analysing the paper, finding a pattern, and extracting out the key areas. First you can mark the weightage for the various topics and concepts you deem important likely to appear in the exam. Here you can compare the number of questions that appear last from a particular concept or topic and analyse it to your own preparations, and then allot the required time to it.

You should be having a proper schedule in which you must prepare the concepts and topics that need to be covered in an hour or day or month and do regular inspection of the scheduler to check where you can invest some time more and from where you can cut some time for others.

3. Practicing & Relaxing, Try pomodoro technique

Although, practice is highly important, no doubt, but shouldn’t be stretched. You can only retain information and concepts when you solve it in multiple ways. You should take help of question banks, sample papers, and previous year solved papers for chapters to prepare individually and in units too.

And finally, don’t over stretch yourself; take proper breaks between the studies.

Try pomodoro technique, according to which you should study productively for 25 minutes and then take a 5-minute break. Again, study for 5 minutes and then take another 5 minutes break and follow this for 3 hours and then take a long break of half an hour. Repeat this process and you’ll crack the NEET 2023 exam like a pro.

4. Practice Every Question Type

Firstly clear up all your concepts of NCERT and prepare your concepts for advanced topics. For this you may practice with CBSE Handbook for Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Practice all previous question types with NEET 35 Years Solved Question Papers Physics, Chemistry & Biology Books. For that, Oswaal NEET Previous 35 Years Solved Question Papers is a good book to practice with. This book includes cognitive exam-ready tools such as Mind-maps, mnemonics, quick revision notes, explanatory concept videos via QR code, trend-analysis, tips & tricks to crack the exam

