NEET Cheating Scandal: Delhi Police Busts Solver Gang, Arrests 2 MBBS Students From Noida Hotel

New Delhi: NEET, the medical entrance exam is familiar to many as it stands out as one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lots of students appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) test hoping to get into medical courses. Despite the strict security rules, some students managed to cheat in the NEET exam held on May 5th. However, the Delhi Police has taken action and arrested four members of the NEET solver gang.

During the NEET exam, special staff from New Delhi district which was led by DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla took strict action against cheating. They arrested four individuals involved in a paper-solving scheme which included two MBBS students from government medical colleges. During the operation, four mobile phones and a car were seized.

The biometric data of two MBBS students were not matching during the NEET exam at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Mehta Vidyalaya on May 5th, according to Delhi Police. They were arrested and a case was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station.

The two students who were involved in the scam were recognised as Sumit Mondoliya and Krishna Keswani. Considering the severity of the offence, a special team has been invited to initiate an investigation. The team is conducting raids in Delhi, Alwar, Jaipur, and Noida to identify the suspects involved in the case. These raids are based on confidential information obtained through technical surveillance.

During interrogation, the accused, Sumit Mondoliya and Krishna Keswani disclosed the names of those running the racket. They identified them as Prabhat Kumar and Kishor Lal. After considerable effort, they were finally arrested from a hotel in Noida.

Kishor Lal aged 27 is a resident of Jodhpur and was arrested from a hotel in Noida. He worked as a consultant for medical school admissions. He identified top-performing students and offered them money to engage in exam malpractice.

The second accused, 37 year old Prabhat Kumar hails from Patna and previously ran a coaching academy there. Meanwhile, the third accused, Sumit Mondoliya, resides in Jaipur and is currently a second-year MBBS student at a medical college in West Bengal. The fourth accused Krishna Keswani is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and is currently a first-year MBBS student at a medical college in Uttarakhand.

Before this incident on May 5th, the Bihar Police arrested a total of 13 individuals which included four examinees and their family members, regarding the NEET exam paper leak.