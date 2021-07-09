NEET exam 2021: Will medical entrance test be postponed? Check important update

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for the third and fourth sessions of JEE Main 2021, and students appearing for NEET-UG 2021 are eagerly waiting for an announcement regarding the medical entrance test.

While the exam is scheduled to be held on August 1, the registration process, which usually begins 60 days prior to the exam date, is yet to be commenced. Though an official announcement regarding the NEET 2021 exam date is awaited, the delay in the registration process has hinted at the possibility that the medical entrance test could be postponed.

Earlier on July 6, a fake notice claiming that the NEET exams will begin from September 5 went viral on social media. Later the NTA issued a clarification saying that all medical aspirants are advised that as of now the NTA has not released any notification or announced NEET 2021 Exam Dates. The NTA advised aspirants to be patient and only refer to the NTA website for information about NEET 2021 exam.

NEET 2021 Exam Date: Final announcement to come soon

Meanwhile, speaking to leading national media, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi asserted that an announcement regarding NEET 2021 exam date will be made very soon.

The Education Ministry announced the fresh exam dates for JEE (Main) April and May sessions 2021. The April session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted from July 20-25. The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 (May session) will be conducted from July 27-August 2. The registration window has been reopened for candidates who could not apply for the exams earlier. Candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

