NEET Exam Scam: Nine Crore Cheque Found From Accused Of Medical Entrance Exam Scandal

New Delhi: After the arrest of 5 accused from Gujarat in connection with the NEET exam cheating scandal, another controversy surfaced in the NEET exam scam, On Saturday, according to Zee News, nine crore cheques were found from the five accused arrested from Gujarat in connection with NEET exam cheating scandal. Other than this, a pen drive was also found.

Godhra school teacher named, Tushar Bhatt is accused of the NEET exam cheating scandal, 7 lakh were found in his car, while cheques worth 2.50 crore were found from the office of Parshuram Roy who is a director of the coaching centre. Reportedly, this money was given by the students.

As per early reports, at least 16 students paid Rs 10 lakh to Parshuram Roy to get their answer sheets filled by another. Roy advised candidates to answer only questions they were confident about and leave the rest. Tushar Bhatt, another participant, and teacher at Jai Jalaram School in Godhra, used to fill in those answers later.

The District Education Officer registered a complaint against the accused of the NEET exam cheating scandal at Godhra Taluka Police Station. Reportedly, the complaint was registered against Tushar Bhatt, Parshuram Roy, who owns Roy Overseas in Vadodara, and Arif Vora from Godhra.