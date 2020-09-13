NEET exams to be held today amid strict COVID-19 guidelines; know dress code

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 today (September 13, 2020) following strict COVID-19 precautions. The Agency has set a dress code for candidates appearing for the exam.

The dress code this year is has been slightly changed due to the pandemic situation. In the dress code this year, wearing masks is mandatory and students are also advised to wear gloves and face shields. Students are allowed to wear casual short-sleeve light colour clothes but they are advised to avoid full sleeve shirts, dresses with big buttons and dark or tight clothes.

Students are not allowed to wear shoes and candidates must wear open-toed sandals or slippers to the examination. The candidates with specific attire for religious reasons are asked to report to the exam hall for mandatory frisking.

Wearable devices like, analog watch or smart-watch or any phones, bluetooth devices are not allowed inside the examination centre. Candidates are also advised to avoid wearing jewellery.

Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test this year, according to a National Testing Agency (NTA) official. All candidates are required to carry their NEET 2020 Admit Card with them with duly filled declaration.

In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of exam centres from originally-planned 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.

Notably, the crucial National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which is a pen and paper-based test unlike engineering entrance exam JEE, has already been deferred twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13.