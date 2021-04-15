हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

NEET PG 2021 postponed amid COVID-19 fears, new date to be decided later: Harsh Vardhan

Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The central government has decided to defer the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance test (NEET) 2021 for postgraduates in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The decision was announced by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday (April 15).

"In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the government of India has decided to postpone NEET PG 2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. The next date will be decided later. The decision has been taken keeping well-being of our young medical students in mind," said Harsh Vardhan in a tweet.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to take place on April 18. The admit cards for the NEET PG 2021 exam were released on the official website natboard.edu.in.

